Bello (6-5) picked up the win Wednesday in a 4-2 victory over the Rangers, allowing two runs on eight hits over seven innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The 24-year-old right-hander tied his career high by lasting 107 pitches (70 strikes), as Bello continues to emerge as a workhorse for the injury-wracked Boston rotation. He's tossed at least six innings in six straight starts since the beginning of June, posting a 2.21 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB through 40.2 innings over that stretch. The key to his recent success has been his ability to keep the ball in the park -- Adolis Garcia's sixth-inning shot Wednesday was the first homer Bello has served up since May 23. He'll get a well-earned breather over the All-Star break.