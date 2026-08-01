Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Could return to rotation

Bello (3-6) earned the win Friday throwing four scoreless innings against the Dodgers. he allowed three hits and one walk while striking out three in a 9-4 win.

Bello has been lights out since his return from the minors, although it's been as a reliever. In three relief appearances, Bello has allowed one run over 13.2 innings while throwing at least four innings in each outing. He's been so effective that the Red Sox are considering him to start again, per Doug Padilla of MLB.com. "We'll talk about that," Boston interim manager Chad Tracy said. "You got, after the off-day [Monday], the 16 games in a row. So once we get past that off-day and the [Trade] Deadline, you start looking at where we can get creative with things." As a starter in 2026, Bello has a 10.35 ERA and 2.21 WHIP over eight starts (35.2 innings).