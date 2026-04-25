Bello (1-3) took the loss Friday, surrendering eight runs on 13 hits -- including five home runs -- and a walk over 3.1 innings as the Red Sox were routed 10-3 by the Orioles. He struck out two.

The 13 hits and five long balls allowed were unsurprisingly career worsts for Bello, and the right-hander had already tied his previous career-worst mark by serving up three long balls before he'd even escaped the first inning. Bello has failed to complete five innings in four of his first five starts this season, stumbling to a 9.00 ERA, 2.27 WHIP and 15:13 K:BB through 22 innings, and it might only be injuries to other pitchers keeping him in the rotation at this point. Bello will try to right the ship in his next outing, which is set to come on the road next week in Toronto.