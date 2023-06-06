Bello (3-4) took the loss Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings against the Rays. He struck out five.

Bello notched his third quality start of the season, though ultimately took a third consecutive loss against Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old Bello had quietly put together a solid run of starts, despite the losing streak -- he hadn't allowed more than two earned runs in his previous six outings, pitching to a 2.53 ERA in that span. He now sports a 3.97 ERA with a 1.43 WHIP and 46:15 K:BB through nine starts (45.1 innings) this season.