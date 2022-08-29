Bello is scheduled to start Monday's game in Minnesota.
With Nathan Eovaldi (shoulder) still on the injured list and with Josh Winckowski having recently been sent back to Triple-A Worcester, Bello will be making his second straight turn through the rotation. In his return from his own stint on the IL last Wednesday, Bello turned in the best outing of his young career, striking out seven and allowing two earned runs while scattering six hits and a walk over five frames.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Activated ahead of start•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Coming off IL to start Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Could come off IL on Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Rehab shifts to Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Rehab start scheduled•