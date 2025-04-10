Bello (shoulder) will make a rehab start Friday for Triple-A Worcester, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

This will Bello's third rehab start after he threw 56 pitches over 3.1 innings for the WooSox on Sunday. The Red Sox will evaluate the right-hander following Friday's outing, but there's a sense both both Bello and Lucas Giolito (hamstring) might require a fourth outing. "It's kind of spring training (in terms of buildup)," manager Alex Cora said. "They need the innings. So we'll be patient. I know they're feeling well but we have to make sure they're ready to go. When they come here, 3.1 [innings] is hard to manage." A fourth rehab start would put Bello on a path to return April 21, which would be Boston's traditional 11:00 am start on Patriots' Day.