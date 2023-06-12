Bello allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over seven innings in Sunday's win over the Yankees. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.

After coughing up a two-run single in the second inning, Bello didn't allow another Yankee to reach scoring position. The 24-year-old has given up two or fewer earned runs in seven of his last eight starts, lowering his season ERA to 3.78 with a 49:17 K:BB through 52.1 innings. He tied his season high with seven innings pitched and has now thrown at least 95 pitches in six consecutive outings. Bello is currently lined up for another matchup with the Yankees, this time in Fenway Park.