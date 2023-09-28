Bello (12-11) took the loss Wednesday, coughing up five runs on nine hits and two walks over six innings as the Red Sox were downed 5-0 by the Rays. He struck out three.

The Boston offense gave him no support, but Bello was far from sharp himself, tossing 62 of 100 pitches for strikes and serving up homers to Josh Lowe in the second inning and Isaac Paredes in the sixth. The 24-year-old right-hander wraps up his first full big-league campaign with a 4.24 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 132:45 K:BB through 157 innings, and he figures to be a big part of the team's rotation plans in 2024.