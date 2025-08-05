Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Strong again in eighth win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bello (8-5) earned the win against the Royals on Monday, allowing one unearned run on six hits and one walk with five strikeouts over six innings.
Bello allowed a run after an error opened the fourth inning but was otherwise strong, throwing 68 of 102 pitches for strikes and working five scoreless frames. The 26-year-old has delivered 10 quality starts in his past 11 outings and has allowed more than three earned runs just once in 20 appearances (19 starts) this season. He'll take a 3.03 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 88:42 K:BB across 116 innings into a road matchup with the Padres this weekend.
More News
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Cruises to seventh win•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Stuck with loss Friday•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Quality start in loss•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Continues excellent form Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Fans 10 in complete game•
-
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Nabs win in suspended game•