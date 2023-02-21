site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Throws from flat ground
RotoWire Staff
Feb 21, 2023
Bello (forearm) threw off flat ground Monday.
This was the first time Bello has thrown a baseball in nearly a week after the right-hander experienced tightness following a side session. Boston manager Alex Cora said the club will evaluate Bello on Tuesday before determining a next step.
