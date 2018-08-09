Red Sox's Brian Johnson: Remains in rotation
Johnson will keep his spot in the Red Sox's rotation after the club decided to move Drew Pomeranz to the bullpen, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Due to Pomeranz's season-long struggles on the mound, Johnson will remain at the back-end of Boston's rotation for the time being. Johnson's past two starts have been some of his least effective on the year, as he's allowed nine earned runs -- including five home runs -- across 12 innings, though his ERA of 3.45 prior to those outings appropriately displayed his performance level in 2018. With scheduled off days coming Monday and Thursday, it remains to be seen whether Johnson will take the hill during the club's two-game set in Philadelphia next week, as manager Alex Cora may choose to skip him and line up Rick Porcello and Nathan Eovaldi instead.
