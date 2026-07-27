Red Sox's Caleb Durbin: Breaks cold spell, staying at 3B

Durbin went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Durbin had gone hitless in his last three games, but he broke through with a pair of base hits in the series finale to lift his average up to .237 on the season. The 26-year-old remained in the starting nine at third base, and interim manager Chad Tracy confirmed prior to the contest that Durbin is expected to remain at the hot corner while the Red Sox break in the newly acquired Curtis Mead primarily at second base when he joins the team Monday, per Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald. Durbin is expected to take more reps at second base and shortstop as part of his pregame work, but the Red Sox have been pleased with how he's performed defensively at third base during his first season in Boston.