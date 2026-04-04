Durbin went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 5-2 win over the Padres.

Durbin, who was 0-for-18 on the road to start his stay in a Red Sox uniform, heard a smattering of boos Friday when introduced prior to Boston's home-opener. The boos grew a little louder after he hit into an inning-ending double play in the second inning. Durbin then turned the boos into cheers in his next plate appearance when he drove in the Red Sox's second run with a two-out RBI single. Despite the shaky start, Durbin will continue to be the primary starter at third base with the opportunity to build off his contribution to Friday's win.