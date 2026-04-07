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Red Sox's Caleb Durbin: Getting breather Tuesday
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RotoWire Staff
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Durbin is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Brewers.
Durbin logged his first career two-hit game as a member of the Red Sox in Monday's loss to Milwaukee, but he'll get a breather a day later. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will cover third base and bat ninth for Boston.