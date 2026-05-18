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Durbin is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Nick Sogard will get the nod at third base for Durbin for the second day in a row, perhaps hinting that the latter is on shaky ground atop the depth chart. After posting a .721 OPS as a rookie with Milwaukee in 2025, Durbin has struggled mightily at the dish during his first season in Boston, slashing just .165/.247/.245 with a 15.5 percent strikeout rate -- up 5.6 percentage points from his 2025 regular season -- over 155 plate appearances.

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