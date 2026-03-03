Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Scratched with back spasms
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Narvaez was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against Team Puerto Rico due to back spasms, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
Narvaez experienced the back spasm Monday and is expected to return to action Wednesday after taking a day to recover. The 27-year-old is expected to open 2026 as Boston's No. 1 catcher after posting a .725 OPS with 15 home runs as a rookie in 118 regular-season games last year.
More News
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Scratched Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Expected to remain starting catcher•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Set for meniscus surgery this week•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: On bench for regular-season finale•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Getting breather Thursday•