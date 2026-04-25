Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Idle Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Narvaez isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against Baltimore.
Narvaez has tallied a base hit in each of his last five games, but the Sox will give him a breather Saturday and start Connor Wong at catcher instead.
More News
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Sitting after three straight starts•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Starting third straight•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Sparks offense in win•
-
Red Sox's Connor Wong: Taking seat again Monday•
-
Red Sox's Connor Wong: Sitting after three straight starts•
-
Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Sitting third straight•