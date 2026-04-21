Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez: Starting third straight
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Narvaez is starting behind the plate and batting ninth Tuesday against the Yankees, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.
After recently finding himself on the bench for three straight contests, Narvaez returned to the starting nine the past two days and went 3-for-6 with a walk, two doubles and a stolen base to earn a third consecutive start Tuesday. Connor Wong has still been much better offensively with an .885 OPS in 27 plate appearances, but it appears Narvaez has reasserted his position for the starting job.
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