Rafaela was promoted to Double-A Portland on June 5 and has hit .310/.375/.621 with two homers through his first seven games there.

This comes on the heels of a remarkable 45-game run in High-A during which the 21-year-old Rafaela batted .330/.368/.589 with nine homers and 14 steals. At the time of his promotion, he led the South Atlantic League in batting average, hits and runs. Though he's a free swinger who's going to accumulate a fair share of strikeouts and thus may not ultimately hit for lofty average, Rafaela's tools and defensive versatility have made him a rising star in Boston's organization. The Red Sox aren't known for promoting prospects this quickly, which says a lot about what they think of Rafaela.