Arroyo (illness) rejoined the Red Sox on Monday after clearing all COVID-19-related protocols, but he remains on the injured list, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

After Arroyo was away from the team for the previous five days, the Red Sox may want to send him out on a brief rehab assignment or have him go through a series of workouts over the next couple of days before activating him from the IL. Once he's reinstated, Arroyo will likely serve as a short-side platoon mate for lefty-hitting outfielder Jackie Bradley.