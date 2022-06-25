Arroyo went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI during Friday's 6-3 win at Cleveland.

Arroyo rejoined the lineup Friday after spending the past week-plus on the COVID-19 injured list, and he came up with the bases loaded in his first plate appearance only to be hit by a pitch. The 27-year-old then delivered a two-run homer during the seventh inning to give the Red Sox the lead for good. Arroyo started at shortstop Friday with Xander Bogaerts receiving a rest day, but he's likely to see more time in the outfield while Enrique Hernandez (hip) remains on the injured list.