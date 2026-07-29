Red Sox's Curtis Mead: On IL, likely to avoid surgery

The Red Sox placed Mead (wrist) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

The Red Sox don't expect Mead to require surgery to repair his fractured left wrist and anticipate him remaining out for roughly 6-to-8 weeks, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, leaving room for Mead to return to action in the final few weeks of the regular season. With Boston also navigating injuries to Marcelo Mayer (forearm), Isiah Kiner-Falefa (forearm) and Trevor Story (abdomen), Anthony Seigler and Romy Gonzalez are the top candidates to start at second base for the time being. Nick Sogard will join the big club in a corresponding move to add depth.