Red Sox's David Hamilton: Smacks rare homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Athletics.
The homer was Hamilton's fifth of the season and his first in the month of September. The lefty-hitting infielder has struggled mightily at the plate in 2025, and he has been unable to take on a strong-side platoon role over the righty-hitting Romy Gonzalez at second base. Hamilton will likely remain used primarily as a pinch runner and defensive replacement, batting .201 with four doubles, 17 RBI and 21 stolen bases over 87 games.
