Hamilton underwent surgery Thursday to repair a torn UCL in his left thumb, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Hamilton suffered the injury recently at Triple-A Worcester and will be sidelined for the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old put up a .438 OPS over 15 games during his brief time with the Red Sox this season.
