Valdez went 1-for-6 with a three-run home run and a walk in Thursday's 14-2 win over the White Sox.

Valdez turned the game into a romp with his fourth-inning blast. He's hit safely in his last five contests, going 7-for-20 (.350) with three homers and eight RBI in that span. The 25-year-old is slashing just .189/.218/.378 through 120 plate appearances, but he's added five homers, 19 RBI and 13 runs scored across 35 contests. Valdez remains in a starting role at second base while Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) is on the injured list.