Hernandez (hip) is expected to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Hernandez has been out since June 7 while nursing a right hip flexor strain, but he appears to be on the cusp of a return to the big leagues. The 30-year-old has struggled from the plate this year, batting .209 with four homers, 24 RBI and 27 runs over 215 at-bats in 51 games. Jaylin Davis was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, opening a roster spot for Hernandez.