Hernandez will start at shortstop and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Even though manager Alex Cora hinted Monday that Hernandez's shaky defense at shortstop would likely begin to cost him playing time at the position, the 31-year-old will man short for the second straight game. Trevor Story (elbow) is ultimately going to be the Red Sox's long-term answer at shortstop, but the team may be willing to put up with Hernandez's shortcomings in the field for a little while longer while the alternative options at the position are underwhelming.