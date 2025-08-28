Crochet allowed two runs on six hits and no walks across six innings in a no-decision Thursday against Baltimore. He struck out seven.

It's the seventh quality start in eight outings for Crochet -- the left-hander's gone 5-1 with a 2.42 ERA and 63 strikeouts across 52 innings in that span. The 26-year-old Crochet's ERA is down to 2.40 on the season with a 1.06 WHIP and an MLB-leading 214 strikeouts through 27 starts (172.1 innings). Crochet will look to keep rolling his next time out, tentatively scheduled for next week at home against the Guardians.