Whitlock allowed one hit and struck out three over a scoreless inning in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Yankees.

The Yankees had clawed their way back from a 6-0 deficit in the first inning and threatened in the eighth, when Aaron Judge led off with a single. Whitlock then shut it down and earned his 24th hold, getting three consecutive punchouts. It was the ninth consecutive scoreless outing for the reliever, who has allowed nine hits and two walks while striking out 14 over 10 innings during the streak.