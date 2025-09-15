Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Shuts down threat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Whitlock allowed one hit and struck out three over a scoreless inning in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Yankees.
The Yankees had clawed their way back from a 6-0 deficit in the first inning and threatened in the eighth, when Aaron Judge led off with a single. Whitlock then shut it down and earned his 24th hold, getting three consecutive punchouts. It was the ninth consecutive scoreless outing for the reliever, who has allowed nine hits and two walks while striking out 14 over 10 innings during the streak.
More News
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Pitches into/out of trouble•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Picks up first save•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Fourth win in scoreless outing•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Encouraging outing•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Gives up lead•
-
Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Two bridge innings in win•