Whitlock threw 1.2 perfect innings to earn a save over the Yankees on Sunday. He struck out one batter.

Whitlock entered the game with two on and one out in the eighth inning and forced Aaron Judge to ground into a double play. Whitlock then retired the Yankees' 4-5-6 batters in order to close out the 2-0 win. He earned his first save since 2023 and dropped his ERA to 2.97 through 36.1 frames. Aroldis Chapman did not appear in the game.