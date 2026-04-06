Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock: Returns from paternity list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox reinstated Whitlock (personal) from the paternity leave list Monday.
Boston sent out right-hander Tyler Uberstine to Triple-A Worcester to clear room on the active roster for Whitlock, who spent the maximum three days away from the Red Sox while observing the birth of his child. The 29-year-old right-hander should return to a high-leverage role in the Boston bullpen.
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