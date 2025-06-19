Weissert walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his third save of the season in a 3-1 win over the Mariners.

All three of the right-hander's saves have come since June 10, but the first two opportunities arose while Aroldis Chapman was getting a rest due to a heavy workload. That wasn't the case Wednesday -- Chapman pitched the eighth inning and faced the top of the Seattle order, while Weissert was called on the retire the 4-5-6 hitters for the M's and got the job done thanks to a double play grounder from Dominic Canzone. Weissert seems to have earned the trust of manager Alex Cora, and over his last 15.2 innings dating back to May 16, the 30-year-old reliever has a 1.72 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB with a win and eight holds in addition to his recent batch of saves.