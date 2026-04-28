Weissert pitched a scoreless ninth inning allowing one hit in the 5-0 win over the Blue Jays on Monday.

Weissert has tallied 62 or more appearances the last two seasons with the Red Sox and is on pace for that again in 2026 with 13. The right-hander is being used in many low-leverage situations this year after having the second-most blown saves in the MLB last year with nine. The 31-year-old is a high-strikeout pitcher tallying 16 over 11.2 innings so far this campaign.