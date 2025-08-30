Weissert (6-5) blew the save and took the loss against the Pirates on Friday after allowing one run on two hits while striking out one in two-thirds of an inning.

Weissert was brought in for the sixth inning with two runners on base, tasked with protecting the Red Sox's two-run lead and to put southpaw Payton Tolle in line for his first major-league win. Weissert wasn't able to get the job done, yielding two doubles in a row that brought three runs home to put him in line for the loss. With Friday's performance, the 30-year-old right-hander has a 3.48 ERA and 1.06 WHIP across 10.1 innings in August.