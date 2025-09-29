Weissert earned the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over Detroit, striking out two while allowing a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

Called upon with a one-run lead, Weissert immediately faced trouble when he yielded an infield single to Andy Ibanez, putting the winning runner on-base. However, the right-hander quickly regained control, using five pitches to retire the next two batters and close out the game. The 30-year-old ends the year with a 2.82 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 57:21 K:BB across 67 innings of work.