Weissert earned the save in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Rays after pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

Weissert was able to retire the side on just seven pitches to pick up his first save of the season. He's now earned two holds and a save in his last three appearances and has allowed just two runs while posting an 11:2 K:BB in his last 12 innings. For the season, he owns a 1.65 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 37:9 K:BB in 27.1 innings.