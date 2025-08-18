Weissert (4-4) took the loss and blew a save during Sunday's game against Miami, allowing two runs on two hits with no strikeouts over one-third of an inning.

The Red Sox called upon Weissert in the ninth inning Sunday, as closer Aroldis Chapman got the day off after pitching in back-to-back games. Weissert inherited a one-run lead, but surrendered a leadoff homer to Dane Myers on his second pitch of the inning. The 30-year-old reliever departed the contest with a runner on first in favor of Steven Matz. Matz yielded a go-ahead two-run homer to the first batter he faced. Weissert has now blown seven of his 10 save chances, and he yielded multiple runs in an outing Sunday for the first time since July 2.