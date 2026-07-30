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Red Sox's Greg Weissert: Picks up extra-inning save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Weissert struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Athletics.

Weissert got the call for the 10th inning after Aroldis Chapman was utilized to keep the game tied in the ninth. Weissert has allowed four runs with a 9:1 K:BB over 10 innings in July, but he's also scooped up three wins this month. On the year, he has a 4.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB through 42.1 innings while adding a save, five holds and two blown saves. He's not a realistic threat to Chapman's status as the Red Sox's closer.

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