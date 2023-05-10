Boston activated Paxton (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Paxton has officially joined the active roster ahead of his scheduled season debut Friday in a start against the visiting Cardinals. The appearance will be his first in a major-league game since April 6, 2021. The oft-injured 34-year-old left-hander posted an uninspiring 6.23 ERA and 26:16 K:BB across 21.2 innings during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Worcester and seems like a wait-and-see type in most fantasy leagues rather than someone managers should scramble to pick up.
