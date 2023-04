Duran is starting in center field and batting eighth for the Red Sox on Tuesday against the Twins, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

He's now started back-to-back games in center field since being recalled Monday and could be positioned for fairly regularly playing time against righties while Adam Duvall (wrist) is out. Duran has struggled mightily to this point at the big-league level, but there's still some upside here which warrants a roster spot in deeper leagues.