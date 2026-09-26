Paez (1-1) picked up the win in relief during the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs, allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The 22-year-old righty completed a combined shutout with Brayan Bello in the nightcap, with Paez tossing 54 of 77 pitches for strikes to earn his first career big-league win. It's an impressive rebound after he coughed up eight runs in 3.2 frames during his first appearance for Boston back on Sept. 1. Despite this performance, Paez isn't likely to have a spot on the team's postseason roster.