The Red Sox optioned Paez to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Paez gave up his spot on the 28-man active roster and in the bullpen to Wyatt Olds, who was recalled from Triple-A ahead of the Red Sox's regular-season finale. A Rule 5 pick by the White Sox over the winter, Paez ended up making his MLB debut with Chicago but was returned to Boston in early April. He ended up making two appearances for the Red Sox in September, yielding eight runs on 13 hits and two walks while striking out eight batters across 8.2 innings.