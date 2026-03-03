Red Sox's Johan Oviedo: Efficient, much improved
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Oviedo allowed two hits while striking out four over three scoreless innings in Monday's spring start against the Blue Jays.
As erratic as Oviedo was in his Cactus League debut last Wednesday, the right-hander was controlled Monday. He breezed through three frames on just 31 pitches (25 strikes). Oviedo has set himself up as the leading candidate for Boston's final rotation spot. His next outing is scheduled for March 7.
