Valera (elbow) recently resumed throwing live batting practice and is expected to return from High-A Greenville's 60-day injured list before the end of the season, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

According to Speier, Valera's fastball has been clocked at 98-to-99 miles per hour during his most recent live sessions, so he looks to be close to fully recovered from the sore elbow that has kept him out of action since late May. Prior to landing on the IL, Valera posted a 5.40 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 37:9 K:BB in 33.1 innings over eight starts with Greenville.