Valera exited his start Thursday against High-A Bowling Green in the second inning with right elbow inflammation, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Valera tossed a scoreless first inning, walking a batter while striking out another, before he was forced to exit the game. The 19-year-old was recently ranked as the No. 100 prospect in baseball by Baseball America, and he could be set to miss some time moving forward.