Plawecki cleared the intake process Saturday and resumed workouts, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Plawecki was absent from the first few days of camp while on the COVID-19 injured list, though the Red Sox didn't specify whether he had the virus himself or had merely been exposed to someone who did. Whatever the reason, he still has over a month to prepare for Opening Day, so his push for the backup catcher job shouldn't be significantly affected.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Going through intake process•
-
Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Placed on injured list•
-
Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Back with Sox on one-year deal•
-
Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Rattles off three hits•
-
Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Three hits, two RBI in win•
-
Red Sox's Kevin Plawecki: Drives in two•