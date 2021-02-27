Plawecki cleared the intake process Saturday and resumed workouts, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Plawecki was absent from the first few days of camp while on the COVID-19 injured list, though the Red Sox didn't specify whether he had the virus himself or had merely been exposed to someone who did. Whatever the reason, he still has over a month to prepare for Opening Day, so his push for the backup catcher job shouldn't be significantly affected.

