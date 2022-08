Plawecki is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Plawecki appears to have reclaimed Boston's No. 1 catching job after starting each of the past three games while going 5-for-9 at the plate, but he'll get a breather Wednesday. Reese McGuire will catch for starting pitcher Brayan Bello while Plawecki rests.