Crawford (personal) was activated from the restricted list Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Crawford was unable to travel for the four games in Toronto this week due to his status as an unvaccinated individual, and he'll rejoin the active roster as expected Friday. The 26-year-old has worked in low leverage early in the season for Boston and has given up seven earned runs with a 11:6 K:BB over seven innings.
