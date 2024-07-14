Crawford (6-7) earned the win over Kansas City on Saturday, allowing two hits and issuing one walk while striking out four batters over seven-plus scoreless innings.

Crawford was very sharp in the outing, allowing just a third-inning double and eighth-inning single along with a walk and a hit-by-pitch. The right-hander capped the pre-All-Star-break portion of the campaign with consecutive seven-inning scoreless outings, and he's on a streak of six straight quality starts. Overall, he's pitched to a 3.04 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 110:29 K:BB over 112.2 innings across 19 starts.