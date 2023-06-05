Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Crawford will likely start Wednesday's game in Cleveland, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Assuming Crawford gets the ball Wednesday, he'll be pitching on three days' rest, after he most recently covered three innings as a starter in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday with the Rays. With that in mind, Crawford could have his pitch count managed carefully Wednesday, and he could struggle to work deep enough into the outing to qualify for a win. Crawford is expected to join the rotation as a replacement for Chris Sale (shoulder), who landed on the injured list Friday.